Chicago cop shot and killed while responding to call: Police

A Chicago police officer was shot and killed Wednesday while responding to a call about a person with a firearm, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The officer was shot multiple times while exchanging gunfire with a suspect, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said during a news conference Wednesday evening.

He succumbed to his injuries at Mt. Sinai Hospital, the superintendent said.

The suspect was shot in the head and is critically injured, Brown added.

