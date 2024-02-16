Chiefs parade survivor heard fight break out before getting shot: 'I collapsed'

Jacob Gooch, his wife and 13-year-old son were hurt when the gunfire rang out.

Jacob Gooch and his family were among the 1 million fans enjoying the Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday when they heard a fight break out.

"We hear a lady saying, something like, 'Not now, this isn't the place,' or something, and pushing this guy back," Gooch told ABC News. "Then all of a sudden, we hear pop, pop, pop pop, pop, pop -- you know, the gunshots."

"I get hit -- and I'm thinking fireworks, in my head. So I look down -- I see smoke coming out of my ankle, people rushing me," he said. "I turn to try to start running and I collapsed to the ground, because, obviously, I couldn't run."

Jacob Gooch talks about being shot in the leg during Wednesday's Super Bowl victory rally for the Kansas City Chiefs while recovering at his home in Leavenworth, Kan., Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. Gooch, along with his wife and his son, were among the more than 20 people injured in the incident that also resulted in one death. Charlie Riedel/AP

Gooch, his wife and his 13-year-old son were all shot and are recovering from gunshot wounds to their feet and legs.

"You just don’t expect it to happen to you, but it’s happening so much," he said. "It’s ridiculous."

A sign made from chairs spelled out "KC STRONG" Thursday afternoon, Feb. 15, 2024, in front of Union Station, the site of a mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally on Feb. 14. Tammy Ljungblad/TNS/Newscom

One person was killed and 22 were hurt in Wednesday's mass shooting, which police said appeared to stem from a dispute.

Two juvenile suspects are detained. Officials are now working with juvenile prosecutors "to review investigative findings and determine applicable charges," a police spokesperson said Thursday.

Jacob Gooch talks about being shot in the leg during Wednesday's Super Bowl victory rally for the Kansas City Chiefs while recovering in Leavenworth, Kan., Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. Gooch, along with his wife and his son, were among the more than 20 people injured in the incident that also resulted in one death. Charlie Riedel/AP

Killed in the shooting was Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a DJ at local radio station KKFI 90.1 FM.

The 44-year-old leaves behind her husband and two young children.

"We woke up this morning excited and the last thing we ever expected was to have a tragedy in our family," her brother, Beto Lopez, told ABC News.