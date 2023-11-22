Children across the US have found their forever homes – just in time for Thanksgiving

Hundreds of families across America are extra grateful this year after giving some children who have been awaiting adoption a forever home.

November is National Adoption Month, and “Adoption Days” are happening in courthouses in every corner of the nation.

"World News Tonight" anchor David Muir reports on three of the families whose adoptions went through this month, and what it means to them.

In Chicago, 13 adoptions happened this month, including siblings Joseph and Frances Casteel. Joseph and Frances had moved around in the Illinois foster care system before being adopted.

“To like, have a permanent home and not have to move around and just have that sense of comfort,” Joseph Casteel said to ABC News affiliate WLS after the judgment order for his adoption was signed.

Mandi and Ben Miller of Milwaukee grew their family of six to a family of seven when they adopted three-year-old Zari, who they've been fostering since she was just four weeks old. Courtesy of The Miller Family

Twenty-four children were legally adopted in Milwaukee on their “Adoption Day."

Mandi and Ben Miller grew their family of six to seven. After fostering Zari for three years, they officially made her a part of the family by adopting her.

Mandi said that this year, her family is “so thankful for our village of family and friends around us.”

Tiffany and Brandon McClure of Phoenix adopted nine-year-old Michelle – who has special needs – and now their two sons have a sister. Courtesy of The McClure Family

In Phoenix, 80 children were adopted in a single day, including 9-year-old Michelle, who has special needs. During the proceedings, Judge Nicole Hartley became emotional announcing Tiffany and Brandon McClure as Michelle’s official parents.

Tiffany McClure had Michelle as a student at the Children’s Center for Neurodevelopmental Studies.

The McClure family said that they’re thankful they finally got to adopt Michelle, giving their two sons a sister. “We are extra grateful this year,” Tiffany said.

In President Biden’s proclamation for the month this year, he said that “more than 100,000 children are awaiting adoption in our Nation’s foster care system.”

Full episodes of "World News Tonight with David Muir" are now available to stream on YouTube.