Clinton shares first update on recovery following hospitalization: 'I’m really glad to be back home'

Former President Bill Clinton spoke out for the first time following his hospitalization.

In a video posted on Twitter Wednesday night, Clinton, 75, said he's feeling better, and is "on the road to recovery."

"Hi everyone, I was so touched by the outpouring of support I received during my stay in the hospital. Thanks so much. I’d also like to thank the doctors and nurses at UC Irvine Medical Center for the absolutely wonderful care that they gave me over the last seven days," he said.

The former president -- who has battled a number of health issues, including heart problems, over the past two decades -- was taken to the hospital last Tuesday to be treated for an infection not related to COVID-19, his spokesperson said.

"I’m really glad to be back home," Clinton said in the video Wednesday. "I’m doing great, enjoying this beautiful fall weather. I’m on the road to recovery but I want to remind everyone out there: Take the time to listen to your bodies and care for yourselves. We all have work to do and each of us has an important role to play in life and in the immediate future. I, for one, am going to do my best to be around, to keep doing the most good I can for a lot longer."

Last week, an aide said Clinton was diagnosed with a urological infection that transformed into a broader infection, but the prognosis was "good."

He was released from the hospital Sunday.