Coast Guard searching for person in water following Chesapeake Bay Bridge tractor-trailer crash The accident took place Tuesday morning near Virginia Beach.

The Coast Guard and local officials were searching for a man in the water near Virginia Beach following a tractor-trailer accident Tuesday morning.

Authorities received a 911 call around 8:30 a.m. of reports that the tractor-trailer crashed through the southbound side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and went into the water, the Coast Guard said.

Witnesses reported seeing a man exit the vehicle and drift west, according to the Coast Guard.

In addition to two Coast Guard boats and a Coast Guard helicopter, local police and fire departments and Virginia Marine Resource Commission are combing the waters to find the missing man.

The Coast Guard urged anyone who has any information or saw the man in the water to call the Sector Virginia Command Center at (757) 483-8567.