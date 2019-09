The deck of a New Jersey home collapsed around 6 p.m. on Saturday, injuring at least 21 people, according to ABC Philadelphia station WPVI.

Ahmad Austin/The Press of Atlantic City

Exactly how many people were hurt was not immediately clear.

The incident occurred in the 200 block of East Baker Avenue in the city of Wildwood, WPVI reported.

Several of those injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.