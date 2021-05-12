Colonial Pipeline restarts operations following hacking shutdown

The shutdown had caused panic in many southeastern states.

The Colonial Pipeline has been restarted following a multiday shutdown in the wake of a ransomware attack. The shutdown had caused panic buying of gas in many southeastern states.

The company restarted operations at 5 p.m. ET.

"Following this restart, it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal," the company said in a statement. "Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during the start-up period. Colonial will move as much gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal."

