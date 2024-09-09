Man indicted for allegedly burning Israeli flag during protests at Columbia University

A Brooklyn man has been indicted on charges accusing him of burning an Israeli flag during a protest last spring at Columbia University in New York City.

The indictment charged James Carlson, 40, with criminal mischief and arson.

Carlson pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Monday and was released on his own recognizance. ABC News has reached out to his attorney for comment.

During a protest in April at the Manhattan university, a witness, who is Jewish, said another protester stole his Israeli flag, prosecutors said. Before the witness could retrieve the flag from the other protester, Carlson allegedly seized it and began burning it with a lighter but was thwarted from fully lighting the flag on fire when the witness pulled it away, according to prosecutors.

"This defendant's alleged activity went beyond legal and peaceful protest. Committing arson in a crowded protest endangers the safety of others, and this type of behavior will not be tolerated," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement. "We will continue to work closely with the NYPD and local colleges and universities to ensure the safety of students, staff and community members during any protest or demonstration."

New York City police officers in riot gear block the entrance to Hamilton Hall after raiding the Columbia University campus to arrest and evict students protesting the war in Gaza, April 30, 2024, at Columbia University in New York City, New York. Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Carlson was previously charged in a separate case with unlawfully entering Hamilton Hall. He has pleaded not guilty.

After Carlson was arrested for trespassing at Hamilton Hall, prosecutors said he kicked and broke a glass panel in a holding cell at 1 Police Plaza.

The protest movement connected to the Israel-Hamas war began in April at Columbia and swept across college campuses nationwide.

Nearly 300 people were arrested in connection with protests at both Columbia and City College, though the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office moved to dismiss the charges against most of them in June.