Communities in Louisiana and beyond rally to support Hurricane Ida victims

Assistance with food and shelter is coming from all kinds of places.

Eric NollHaley Yamada
August 31, 2021, 11:13 PM
3 min read

After the devastating Hurricane Ida tore across the state last weekend, communities in Louisiana and beyond are rallying to support their friends and neighbors.

In LaPlace, Louisiana, local volunteers Desiree Nye and Hunter Louque helped Darrin Heisser and his dog, Sonny, evacuate from their flooded home.

Help is not only coming from next door, but also from across the country.

Over in Texas, which borders Louisiana, Gallery Furniture posted a sign that says, “Louisiana residents sleep here free.”

The store is collecting donations and has already raised $24,000 for Louisiana residents so far.

Nonprofit organization Operation BBQ Relief traveled to Hammond, Louisiana, to make as many as 50,000 meals a day for those in need.

Co-founder Stan Hays said it’s the small actions that can sometimes have the biggest impact for folks in need.

"Our team’s putting together some hot BBQ meals to serve to the first responders and those in the community affected by Hurricane Ida. Many of those without water, without power, are just trying to get by right now," Hays said. "And a little bit of comfort food goes a long way."

