Connecticut floods leave 2 dead and over 100 evacuated; state of emergency declared

Heavy rainfall and severe flooding in Connecticut left two people dead and over 100 evacuated as the governor declared a state of emergency.

During a press conference in Oxford Monday, state police announced that residents Ethelyn Joiner, 65, and Audrey Rostkowski, 71, were found dead after flooding on Route 67 swept them away from their vehicles.

The two fatalities occurred in separate incidents on Sunday, police said.

This photo provided by Beacon Hose Co. No. 1, a fire station in Beacon Falls, Connecticut, shows members of Beacon Hose Co. rescuing people from the Brookside Inn in Oxford, Conn., Aug. 18, 2024. Beacon Hose Co via AP

In one attempted rescue, firefighters were on the scene trying to get the victim from the vehicle when the rush of water came in, causing the vehicle to shift and carrying the victim downstream, according to officials. Her body was recovered Monday, police said.

One of the firefighters suffered a minor injury in the attempted rescue, according to police.

The second victim was in a vehicle on the highway when she climbed out and tried crossing the floodwaters. Firefighters attempted to rescue her while she held onto a traffic sign, but the racing water became too strong and she was swept away, police said.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday that he had filed for a federal emergency declaration after the weekend's storms brought a record 13 inches of rain to parts of the state.

"The sudden and severe flooding has caused significant damage to infrastructure in the western portion of the state, resulting in evacuations, rescues, and more than two dozen road closures that we anticipate will need to be closed for an extended period," Lamont said.

Lamont strongly encouraged anyone in western Connecticut to "stay alert for updates before traveling" and advised residents not to drive through flooded roads.

On Sunday, Lamont released a statement saying search and rescue teams had helped at least 100 people evacuate from unsafe conditions due to the flooding.

"Throughout this afternoon and evening, I have been working with our state's emergency management team to coordinate with mayors, first selectmen, and other municipal officials on any immediate response needed due to the severe and sudden rainfall that has impacted our state today," Lamont said.

The National Weather Service warned that more rainfall and scattered thunderstorms Monday could bring additional flooding to southwestern Connecticut as well as parts of northeastern New Jersey and Long Island, New York.

"This will bring potential for isolated severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts and localized flash flooding this afternoon into evening," according to the NWS.