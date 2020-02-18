Daytona 500 ends with fiery crash involving Ryan Newman Newman was trapped in his car following collision in the final turn.

The Daytona 500 ended Monday night with a fiery crash that sent driver Ryan Newman to the hospital.

Newman was leading the race into the final lap when he skidded out while tried to avoid his pursuers. His car slammed into a wall and flipped over, then was struck by at least one car from behind, causing the vehicle to fly through the air.

After landing the car slid on its roof as sparks flew, then it briefly burst into flames as it came to rest upside-down on its roof.

Ryan Newman, driver of the #6 Koch Industries Ford, wrecks during the last lap of the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Florida. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Newman was inside the car as crews raced to extinguish the flames and free him from the vehicle. He was extracted from the car and taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

Denny Hamlin won the race for the second year in a row. Hamlin began celebrating his win after crossing the finish line, but became more somber when he saw the crash.

"It's a weird balance of excitement and happiness for yourself -- but obviously, someone's health and their family is bigger than any win, in any sport. So we're just hoping for the best," Hamlin told ESPN in an interview after the race.

The race began Sunday but was postponed midway because of rain.

Nascar drivers and racing fans sent words of support for Newman and his family. Jeffrey Earnhardt, who lost his father Dale Earnhardt in a crash during the 2001 Daytona 500, tweeted that he was praying that Newman was OK.

Safety crews respond to a wreck involving Ryan Newman, driver of the #6 Koch Industries Ford, after the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Florida. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

"Never good to see a wreck like that," he said.

Newman's racing team, Roush Fenway Racing, asked fans to pray for his family.

"We ask that out of respect for privacy that you please do not speculate on Ryan Newman’s condition until an official statement has been issued by @NASCAR, @FordPerformance, or @RoushFenway racing. Thank you." the company tweeted.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.