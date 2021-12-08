1 dead as car crashes into water near Niagara Falls

The car was about 100 yards from the brink of the falls.

One woman was killed after the car she was in crashed into the waters on top of the American side of Niagara Falls Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Coast Guard and investigators.

New York State Park Police received a call of a black sedan that crashed into the Niagara River roughly 50 yards from the brink of the falls around 11:50 a.m., according to the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

After several first responders agencies rushed to the scene, the Coast Guard was called in after a drone discovered there was a person in the driver's side of the vehicle, investigators said.

The Coast Guard flew in a helicopter that hovered over the crashed vehicle and airlifted the driver out from the car while it was still stuck in the water.

The driver, who has so far only been identified as a woman in her 60s from Western New York, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Coast Guard.

It is not immediately known how the car crashed into the river and the investigation is ongoing, the state park police said.

"The car remains in the water while State Parks determines the best course of action to remove it," the agency said in a statement.