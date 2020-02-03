1 dead, 5 hurt in shooting on Greyhound bus in California: Highway patrol The bus was en route from Los Angeles to the San Francisco area at the time.

One person was killed and five others were hurt in a shooting on a Greyhound bus in Southern California early Monday morning, officials said.

The five survivors have been transported to hospitals, according to California Highway Patrol spokesman Brian Pennings.

Police at the scene of a shooting on a Greyhound bus near Lebec, Calif., early on Feb. 3, 2020. KABC

Dozens were on board the bus, which was en route from Los Angeles to the San Francisco area.

The shooting occurred at about about 1:27 a.m. local time when the bus was near Lebec, about 80 miles north of Los Angeles.

The bus driver immediately pulled over and persuaded the male suspect to get off the bus, Pennings said. When the suspect got off he left his handgun behind, Pennings said.

The driver then took an exit and pulled into a gas station to get medical help for the passengers, Pennings said.

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident, officials said.

A motive remains under investigation, Pennings said, calling the shooting on a Greyhound "extremely rare."

"In my career I'm not aware of this ever happening," he said.

ABC News' Cammeron Parrish contributed to this report.