4 dead, including 2 children, after suspected drunk driver crashes into golf cart in Texas

The driver of the vehicle that struck the golf cart was charged.

Four people are dead after a suspected drunk driver crashed into a golf cart in Texas.

Officers from the Galveston Police Department responded to the scene at the intersection of 33rd Street and Avenue R around 11:35 p.m. Saturday and found the adult driver of the golf cart dead at the scene, police said.

An adult female passenger and two children were transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, where they later died, police said.

Another adult and child that were in the golf cart were also transported to the hospital and are in critical condition.

Investigators believe the driver of a black Hyundai SUV was traveling eastbound on Avenue R and failed to stop. He then struck the golf cart, which was traveling northbound, and a black Dodge pickup truck, which was traveling southbound, police said.

Miguel Espinoza is pictured in a booking photo provided by the Galveston Police Department, Aug. 7, 2022. Galveston Police Department via AP

The suspected driver of the SUV, 45-year-old Miguel Espinoza of Rosenberg, Texas, and the passenger in the Hyundai SUV sustained minor injuries and were treated and released from the hospital, police said.

Espinoza has been charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter, police said. He is currently being held in the Galveston County jail, online records show.

The victims' identities are pending release until next of kin has been notified, police said.