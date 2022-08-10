1 dead, others injured after bus overturns on NJ Turnpike

The bus overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike Tuesday, state police said.

One person is dead and "multiple" others are injured after a bus overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike Tuesday, according to state police.

Police said they responded to a crash involving the overturned bus at 6:53 p.m. at the Thomas Edison Service Area entrance ramp from the outer roadway.

Emergency responders attend to the scene of a bus accident on the Turnpike in Woodbridge, N.J., Aug. 9, 2022. Gary Lee Fortner

The entrance ramp near the crash is still shut down, N.J. State Police told ABC News.

The service area is located in Woodbridge, about 22 miles outside of New York City.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.