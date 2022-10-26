1 dead, 3 injured after Missouri bridge collapses while under construction

The workers were pouring concrete when the bridge collapsed.

One person is dead and three others are injured after a bridge that was under construction near Kansas City, Missouri, collapsed, authorities said.

Workers were pouring concrete on the bridge when it collapsed Wednesday afternoon, according to Clay County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sarah Boyd.

Authorities said one person is dead after a bridge that was under construction near Kansas City, Missouri, collapsed, Oct. 26, 2022. KMBC

The bridge collapsed on top of the workers and rescue efforts ensued, Clay County Western Commissioner Jon Carpenter told ABC News.

Three workers became trapped, with two of them able to escape, Boyd told reporters.

Three people were transported to the hospital, she said. Those hurt in the collapse suffered minor injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The deceased victim has not been publicly identified.

The bridge, which was not open to the public, spans Carroll Creek at Northeast 148th Street and Shady Grove Road in Washington Township, about 27 miles northeast of Kansas City.