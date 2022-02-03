1 dead, 4 injured in shooting on Greyhound bus

The four surviving victims were transported to local hospitals.

A shooting inside a Greyhound bus Wednesday night killed one person and injured four others, according to police.

The bus was parked outside an Oroville, California, AM/PM convenience store. Four victims were transported to local hospitals. A fifth victim was pronounced dead on the scene despite lifesaving measures, according to police.

The suspect fled the bus when police arrived and ran through a shopping complex and into a Walmart. The suspect was "acting bizarrely," according to 911 calls coming from inside the Walmart.

Police encountered the suspect at the front of the Walmart and took him into custody without using force. The suspect was brought to Butte County Jail and the firearm was recovered, according to police.

Police do not believe there are any suspects at large.

“The witnesses who were on the bus have been transported and they are being interviewed,” Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said during a news conference on Wednesday.