Two people have been killed and another four injured after a shooting on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, officials told ABC News.

Two of the injured victims were treated for life-threatening injuries.

One person is now in custody, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. There is no reason to believe anyone else is involved, officials said.

⚠️Scene secure. One in custody. No reason to believe anyone else involved.



CMPD and UNCC going room by room on campus to identify any students, faculty or others who may be sheltering in place.⚠️ — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 30, 2019

The suspected shooter is a UNCC male student, ABC affiliate WSOC-TV reported.

jordaypearce/Twitter

The university's office of emergency management posted on Twitter that the school is on lockdown.

NinerAlert: Campus lockdown continues. Remain in a safe location. — UNCC OEM (@NinerAlerts) April 30, 2019

Officers are going room by room on campus to identify any students, faculty or others who may be sheltering in place, police said.

UNC Charlotte police and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have established a family reunification center at the Harris Teeter at 8600 University City Blvd.

In addition to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police, the ATF is also responding.

ABC News' Ben Stein contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.