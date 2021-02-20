2 dead after military jet crashes near airport in Alabama

It is unclear how many people total were on board the aircraft.

Two pilots are dead after a military jet crashed near an Alabama airport Friday evening, officials said.

The aircraft landed in a wooded area near the Montgomery Regional Airport, according to airport executive director Marshall Taggart.

The T-38 trainer aircraft was assigned to the 14th Flying Training Wing, based out of Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi, the Air Force said in a statement.

The airport was notified of the crash shortly after 5 p.m. local time.

Airport officials did not know what caused the fatal accident.

A safety investigation board will be investigating, the Air Force said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Jamie Aranoff and Luis Martinez contributed to this report.