Record heat bakes the South as deadly tornado tears through Mississippi

One person has been killed and 18 others injured from severe storms, including a reported tornado, in Jasper County, Mississippi, officials said.

Twenty to 30 homes were "majorly affected or destroyed," Hudson Jenkins, director of Jasper County Emergency Management, told ABC News.

The reported twister in Jasper County was one of 17 tornadoes reported over the weekend across Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Oregon and Colorado.

More severe weather is expected Monday from New Orleans to Columbus, Georgia, to Tallahassee and Jacksonville, Florida. Damaging winds will be the biggest threat, but a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out

Meanwhile, record-high temperatures are baking the South.

Fernando Aguilar, from El Salvador, carries his eight-year-old daughter Dannesy through the jet streams of Gateway Fountains at Discovery Green to escape the hot weather on Father's Day in Houston, Texas, June 18, 2023. Adrees Latif/Reuters

Over the weekend, a record high of 111 degrees was hit in Del Rio, Texas, while New Iberia, Louisiana, tied its record high of 97 degrees.

On Monday, the heat index -- what the temperature feels like with humidity -- is forecast to reach 107 degrees in New Orleans, 113 degrees in Houston and a scorching 117 degrees in Austin, Texas.

The heat index forecast for Monday. ABC News

This dangerous heat will continue through Wednesday.

This record heat continues from TX to FL for the next several days as highs will reach 90’s and 100’s and heat index 110 to 122. ABC News

ABC News' Victoria Arancio contributed to this report.