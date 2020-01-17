Deaf man sues PornHub over lack of closed captions The lawsuit claims that PornHub is in violation of the ADA.

A deaf man has sued PornHub and other pornographic websites because he said he “cannot enjoy video content” without closed captioning.

Yaroslav Suris, a New York resident, tried to watch videos on PornHub entitled “Hot Step Aunt Babysits Disobedient Nephew,” “Sexy Cop Gets Witness To Talk” and others in October 2019 and January 2020, but was unable to due to the website's lack of closed captioning, according to the lawsuit filed Thursday in the Eastern District of New York.

The lawsuit alleges that PornHub, RedTube and YouPorn are in violation of the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act. Part of the ADA's goal is to provide “full and equal enjoyment” of a public accommodation’s goods, services, facilities and privileges, according to the lawsuit.

"Websites that prevent accessibility to deaf and hard of hearing individuals is a discriminatory act," the lawsuit reads.

The Porn Hub logo is displayed on a phone in Hong Kong, Nov. 21, 2018. Sopa Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, FILE

The ADA cites that its purpose is "to make sure that people with disabilities have the same rights and opportunities as everyone else."

PornHub did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

The lack of closed captions has also stopped Suris from buying a subscription to the website, he said.

"This would be not productive for [Suris] ... to do as a result of the barriers to access that exist," the lawsuit claims.

Suris has previously sued Fox News, the New York Post and other outlets alleging similar ADA violations on their websites.

He is seeking compensatory damages, civil penalties and fines against PornHub.