Department of Education to investigate Nex Benedict's school district for discrimination

The Human Rights Campaign submitted a complaint against the school district.

The Department of Education is opening an investigation into Owasso Public Schools where student Nex Benedict, a member of the 2SLGBTQ community, got in a fight with several other students the day before they died, according to a letter from the agency obtained by ABC News.

The investigation follows a complaint from the Human Rights Campaign alleging that the District discriminated against students by failing to respond appropriately to sex-based harassment at Owasso High School during the 2023-2024 school year.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.