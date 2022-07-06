Derecho turns skies green

As storms moved across the country Tuesday, people in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, witnessed a rare sight – a green-tinged sky.
Meteorologists confirmed it was a “derecho” - a widespread and long-lived straight line windstorm, from a group of fast-moving severe thunderstorms. To be categorized as a such, the swath of wind damage must extend for more than 250 miles, include wind gusts of at least 58 mph for most of its length and include several wind gusts of at least 75 mph.
Reports from Tuesday clocked winds at 96 mph in Huron, South Dakota, and near 99 mph in Howard, South Dakota. Grapefruit-sized hail was also reported in areas of Sioux, Nebraska.
Storms continued to move eastward and across the Mid-Atlantic on Wednesday, with a likely tornado leveling several buildings in Goshen, Ohio, and strong winds from Colorado to Virginia.