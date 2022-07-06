Derecho turns skies green

As storms moved across the country, people witnessed a green-tinged sky.

In this image obtained from social media, a storm turns the sky a vibrant green near Sioux Falls, S.D., on July 5, 2022.

In this image obtained from social media, a storm turns the sky a vibrant green near Sioux Falls, S.D., on July 5, 2022.

In this image obtained from social media, a storm turns the sky a vibrant green near Sioux Falls, S.D., on July 5, 2022.

In this image obtained from social media, a storm turns the sky a vibrant green near Sioux Falls, S.D., on July 5, 2022.

As storms moved across the country Tuesday, people in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, witnessed a rare sight – a green-tinged sky.

A storm creates a green sky over southern Sioux Falls, S.D., on July 5, 2022. @elisabethhh__ / Twitter

Meteorologists confirmed it was a “derecho” - a widespread and long-lived straight line windstorm, from a group of fast-moving severe thunderstorms. To be categorized as a such, the swath of wind damage must extend for more than 250 miles, include wind gusts of at least 58 mph for most of its length and include several wind gusts of at least 75 mph.

Skies above Sioux Falls, S.D, were tinged green as thunderstorms moved through on July 5, 2022. Shawn Hinnant via Storyful

A storm created a vibrant green sky over Sioux Falls, S.D., on July 5, 2022. @jkarmill/Twitter

Reports from Tuesday clocked winds at 96 mph in Huron, South Dakota, and near 99 mph in Howard, South Dakota. Grapefruit-sized hail was also reported in areas of Sioux, Nebraska.

A storm creates a vibrant green sky over Sioux Falls, S.D., on July 5, 2022. @jkarmill/Twitter

About 20 miles west of Sioux Falls, S.D., a storm created quite a show, with roiling clouds and a green sky, on July 5, 2022. Nathen Erickson/@TwstdSkyStudios via Twitter

Storms continued to move eastward and across the Mid-Atlantic on Wednesday, with a likely tornado leveling several buildings in Goshen, Ohio, and strong winds from Colorado to Virginia.