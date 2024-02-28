Disaster declaration issued as Texas battles 'devastating' wildfires

The fires are impacting parts of the Texas Panhandle.

"Devastating" wildfires in Texas have prompted a disaster declaration for dozens of counties and evacuation orders in parts of the Texas Panhandle.

Gov. Greg Abbott declared a disaster declaration for 60 counties on Tuesday due to "widespread wildfire activity throughout the state."

Wildland Team members depart to operate amid the spread of fire in this picture obtained by Reuters on Feb. 27, 2024. Flower Mound Texas Fire Department/via Reuters

The declaration will ensure that fire response resources are quickly deployed to "areas in the Texas Panhandle being impacted by devastating wildfires," Abbott said in a statement Tuesday.

The Texas A &M Forest Service said it responded to 13 wildfires on Monday, with conditions on Tuesday ideal for more wildfire activity.

"Several large wildfires ignited under warm, dry and windy conditions across the Texas Panhandle," the agency said on social media earlier Tuesday. "Today, strong winds will likely impact these wildfires and the potential for new ignitions remains."

Fires continued to impact mainly the central and eastern portions of the Panhandles on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Among the blazes, the Smokehouse Creek Fire in Hutchinson County has burned 250,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Tuesday evening, according to the Texas A &M Forest Service. There was "extreme fire behavior" associated with the wildfire on Tuesday, with wind gusts up to 60 mph and flames as high as 20 feet in grass, a spokesperson for the agency told ABC News.

The Windy Deuce Fire in Moore County has burned an estimated 20,000 acres and was 20% contained as of Tuesday evening, fire officials said.

"Fire behavior continues to be very active under the influence of high winds," the Texas A &M Forest Service said on social media.

More than 40 houses were damaged in Fritch, a city located in Hutchinson and Moore counties, since Monday, the city said. Parts of the city have been evacuated.

Mandatory evacuations are in effect for several towns and communities in the Amarillo region, including Skellytown, Wheeler, Allison and Briscoe, the National Weather Service said Tuesday evening. Voluntary evacuations are in effect for Pampa, it said.

Abbott warned that the wildfires could grow in the coming days as high temperatures and windy conditions continue.

"Texans are urged to limit activities that could create sparks and take precautions to keep their loved ones safe," he said.