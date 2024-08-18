Democrats announce themes for 4 nights of convention, including 'bold vision' for America

Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are among the speakers.

Vice President Kamala Harris will set out what Democratic officials are touting as a "bold vision for America's future" at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next week, as her campaign looks to maintain the momentum that has so irked former President Donald Trump.

The Democratic National Convention Committee on Sunday released a list of speakers for the Chicago event, which will run from Monday to Thursday. Each day will have a dedicated theme, bullet-pointing Harris' presidential pitch to voters.

Primetime speakers will include former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, DNC officials have confirmed to ABC News.

View of the inside of United Center as preparations are made ahead of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, on August 17, 2024. Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the party's nomination for president at the DNC which runs from August 19-22 in Chicago. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will both speak on Monday night. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker will speak on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will give his vice presidential acceptance speech on Wednesday, with Harris taking the stage on Thursday to accept her nomination as the Democratic presidential candidate.

Workers setup balloons before they are lifted above the floor of the United Center for the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on August 15, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. The United Center will host the DNC, which is officially scheduled to kick off on Monday, August 19 and run through Thursday, August 22. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Democratic officials have said that the convention will open on Monday with the theme, "For the people." Tuesday will be dedicated to "a bold vision for America's future," and Wednesday to "a fight for our freedoms."

Thursday, when Harris takes the stage, will be themed: "For our future."

-ABC News' Isabella Murray contributed to this report.