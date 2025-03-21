DOJ returning to court to defend deportation of Venezuelan migrants without due process

Alleged members of the Venezuelan criminal organization Tren de Aragua who were deported by the U.S. government, are detained at the Terrorism Confinement Center in Tecoluca, El Salvador in a photo obtained Mar. 16, 2025.

Alleged members of the Venezuelan criminal organization Tren de Aragua who were deported by the U.S. government, are detained at the Terrorism Confinement Center in Tecoluca, El Salvador in a photo obtained Mar. 16, 2025.

Alleged members of the Venezuelan criminal organization Tren de Aragua who were deported by the U.S. government, are detained at the Terrorism Confinement Center in Tecoluca, El Salvador in a photo obtained Mar. 16, 2025.

Alleged members of the Venezuelan criminal organization Tren de Aragua who were deported by the U.S. government, are detained at the Terrorism Confinement Center in Tecoluca, El Salvador in a photo obtained Mar. 16, 2025.

The Trump administration's week-long standoff with a federal judge is set to reach an apex Friday when lawyers with the Department of Justice return to court to defend the deportation of more than two hundred men that the judge ordered be returned to the United States.

With the Trump administration so far refusing to provide any additional information about the flights, U.S. District James Boasberg on Thursday blasted the government for evading its legal obligations and providing "woefully insufficient" information about the deportations.

During a court hearing Friday afternoon, the judge is set to take up whether the Trump administration had the right to use the Alien Enemies Act to deport suspected Venzuelan gang members last week, and if his order blocking any such deportations should be extended.

Trump last Saturday invoked the Alien Enemies Act -- a wartime authority used to deport noncitizens with little-to-no due process -- by arguing that Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua is a "hybrid criminal state" that is invading the U.S.

Boasberg on Saturday blocked the Trump administration from deporting noncitizens in that manner and ordered that they turn around two flights the administration said were deporting alleged migrant gang members to El Salvador.

After officials failed to turn the flights around, Judge Boasberg demanded they provide more information about the flights, under seal, but Justice Department attorneys refused, citing national security concerns.

Trump is the first president since World War II to use the law and the first president to use it against a non-state actor.

Alleged members of the Venezuelan criminal organization Tren de Aragua who were deported by the U.S. government, are detained at the Terrorism Confinement Center in Tecoluca, El Salvador in a photo obtained Mar. 16, 2025. Secretaria de Prensa de la Presidencia via AFP via Getty Images

An official with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement acknowledged in a sworn declaration earlier this week that "many" of the noncitizens deported under the Alien Enemies Act did not have criminal records in the United States.

The hearing comes as cabinet-level officials in the Trump administration are considering invoking the state secrets privilege to prevent the disclosure of information about last week's deportations, according to sworn filing from Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Judge Boasberg gave the administration a deadline of 10 a.m. ET to submit a sworn filing from someone with direct knowledge of the cabinet-level discussions regarding the deportations.

The Trump administration has until March 25 to confirm whether they are invoking state secrets privilege to prevent the disclosure of information about the deportation flights based on national security concerns.

Elizabeth Goitein, senior director of the Liberty and National Security Program at the nonprofit Brennan Center for Justice, said the Trump administration's potential use of state secrets privilege could revive a decades-old conflict about the judicial branch's role in national security issues.

If Judge Boasberg accepts the Trump administration's argument that providing more information about the deportations risks national security, it could move swaths of evidence off the table and potentially sideline legal cases related to the removals, Goitein said.

But the Trump administration has to prove the risk to Boasberg, who will make the decision about whether the privilege is applicable.

"The president cannot simply say the words 'national security' and shut down the courts when it comes to their review of things like deportations under the Alien Enemies Act," Goitein told ABC News.

To demonstrate that the privilege should apply, the head of the agency that holds the relevant information needs to submit evidence or sworn declarations proving that the public disclosure of information would risk national security.

"It's really up to the judge," Goitein said. "The judge will look at whatever declarations or affidavits are filed by the government and will determine whether, on their face, these documents establish that the state secrets privilege applies to the information."

However, the Trump administration has so far argued that not even Judge Boasberg has the right to know more about the deportations. In filings and court hearings this week, DOJ lawyers have argued that the issue exceeds Boasberg's jurisdiction -- even though federal judges have the authority to review classified information in closed settings, according to Goitein.

If the Trump administration continues to stonewall the judge, they're unlikely to properly invoke the privilege to prevent the public disclosure of the records, according to Goitein.

"It seems like the government is asserting, already, from the get-go, that the court should not have this information, regardless of whether it ever gets to the litigants or whether it ever becomes public. That is not a valid assertion," she said.

Goitein noted that the lawsuit over the deportations can proceed while Judge Boasberg takes up the state secrets arguments, and the case may be able to continue even if the privilege is permitted by the judge. The use of state secrets privilege would wall off certain evidence and materials -- some of which might be necessary to prove the Trump administration potentially defied the court's order -- but the overall case about the legitimacy of the deportations may be able to continue, she said.

"This information that the judge has requested is less about the lawsuit that the plaintiffs filed ... and more about whether or not the government complied with the court's order to stop any deportations," she said.