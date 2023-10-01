Driver arrested when SUV plows into home, New Jersey police station

The driver was blaring Guns N' Roses 'Welcome to the Jungle," police said.

A 34-year-old New Jersey man is in jail on terrorism charges after authorities alleged he deliberately drove his SUV into a home and a police station while blaring the Guns N' Roses' song "Welcome to the Jungle" from his stereo.

John G. Hargreaves was immediately taken into custody when his Toyota SUV came crashing through the lobby of the Independence Township Police Department. He exited the vehicle with his hands and index fingers raised as if celebrating a touchdown, police said.

"The entire vehicle came to a final resting place in the squad room. The defendant exited the vehicle and appeared to be celebrating as officers apprehended him on scene as his car stereo blared the song 'Welcome to the Jungle,'" according to a statement from Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer.

Surveillance video of the incident released by authorities showed the SUV plowing through a wall of the police station on Sept. 20 and causing "significant damage," Pfeiffer said.

Surveillance image shows John Hargreaves being taken into custody after police said he deliberately drove his SUV into a home and the lobby of the Independence Township, New Jersey, Police Station, Sept. 20, 2023. Independence Township Police Department

Minutes before the police station crash, Hargreaves is alleged to have purposefully driven his vehicle through the garage door of a home in nearby Liberty Township, New Jersey, according to Pfeiffer.

"The investigation showed that at approximately 6:17 p.m. (on Sept. 20), the defendant deliberately crashed his gold Toyota SUV into the garage of a private residence in an attempt to scare or harass the homeowner, who the defendant knew," Pfeiffer said in his statement.

Hargreaves is suspected of picking the Independence Township Police Department to crash into because it was the nearest law enforcement facility to the Liberty Township crash, authorities said.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Following the police station crash, Hargreaves of Belvidere, New Jersey, was booked at the Warren County Correctional Center on one count of first-degree terrorism and one count of causing widespread injury or damage, according to Pfeiffer.

If convicted of the terrorism charge, Hargreaves could face a sentence of 30 years to life in prison, Pfeiffer said.

"The offense is subject to the No Early Release Act," Pfeiffer said.

Hargreaves is also facing several charges stemming from the crash into the Liberty Township home, including burglary, harassment, aggravated assault, criminal mischief and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Hargreaves remains locked up at the Warren County Correctional Center, pending a hearing in Warren County Superior Court, according to Pfeiffer.

It was unclear if he had hired an attorney.