East Coast bracing for snow, ice from widespread winter system

Millions of Americans on the East Coast are bracing for severe winter weather as a widespread storm system continues to march east.

The storm that brought dangerous conditions to Midwestern states on Saturday is expected to bring heavy snow that later turns to torrential rain and ice storms to Mid-Atlantic states, specifically Georgia and the Carolinas, by Sunday evening.

Blowing snow and whiteout conditions are possible as well as heavy rain, coastal and localized flooding. The highest snow totals are expected from the Great Smokey Mountains to the Appalachian region, with 6 to 18 inches of snow possible in the mountains of Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

The Great Lakes region, especially the Cleveland towards Plattsburgh, New York and the upper Hudson Valley, could receive up to a foot of snow. Coastal areas of the Northeast, including Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City and Boston, could see up to 3 inches of snow, though that will likely get washed away as the snow changes to rain by early Monday.

Parts of the South are also expected to get some snow accumulation, with 3 to 6 inches possible. Atlanta could see its first measurable snow total in four years. Significant ice accumulation is possible across parts of the Carolinas, which could lead to power outages and widespread tree damage and travel impacts. An ice storm warning is in effect for parts of northern South Carolina.

More than 56,000 power outages had already been reported in North and South Carolina by Sunday morning, a spokesman for Duke Energy told ABC News. Most customers affected are near the Georgia border, the spokesman said.

Many roadways in northern and western North Carolina were also covered in snow and ice on Sunday morning, the state's Department of Transportation spokesman Marty Homan told ABC News. While crews are working to clear the roads, Homan warned residents to continue to stay off of them to allow the emergency responders room to work.

Close to 2.5 inches of rainfall is then expected across the Carolinas Sunday, with localized flooding likely stretching north towards the New York City Metro through Monday morning.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also advised residents to prepare for the storm by having enough food, water and batteries in the home in case of power outages. Hochul warned people to avoid travel after Sunday evening due to potentially dangerous road conditions.

"This could be a very dangerous situation," Hochul said.

The storm is then expected to exit New England by Monday evening.

More than 2,700 flights across the country were canceled Sunday, according to FlightAware. Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia declared states of emergency Friday ahead of the storm, while West Virginia declared a statewide "state of preparedness."

On Saturday, states such as Arkansas, North Dakota, Missouri and Iowa were hit by the storm as it traveled east Saturday. Images showed roadways in Kansas City, Missouri, and Little Rock, Arkansas, covered in snow and ice.

ABC News' Meredith Deliso, Hilda Estevez, Elwyn Lopez and Daniel Peck contributed to this report.