39 escaped monkeys captured in South Carolina, 4 remain on the loose

All the recovered primates are in good health, police said.

Nearly all of the rhesus macaque monkeys that escaped from a South Carolina lab have been recovered.

As of Monday evening, 39 of the 43 furry runaways have been successfully captured. That leaves four free after the cohort broke loose from the Alpha Genesis Primate Research Center in Yemasee on Nov. 6.

In this Sept. 20, 2024, file photo, an infant rhesus macaque is held by an adult on Morgan Island, in Beaufort County, South Carolina, just north of St. Helena Island. The island and its 3,000 monkeys are managed by Yemassee's Alpha Genesis for the National Institutes of Health. Drew Martin/The State via TNS via Getty Images

The primates had been seen close to the research facility on Saturday, and seemed to be in good spirits and good health, "dancing and running about in the trees," according to a statement from the Alpha Genesis CEO Greg Westergaard.

Two were recovered the following day.

"My background is in behavioral primatology and I was present when the two animals were recovered today," Westergaard said on Sunday. "I can attest with absolute certainty that their spirits were high and they showed all the outward signs of being happy well-adjusted monkeys."

Westergaard was confident that the recovery efforts will continue smoothly.

"Two other monkeys were spotted near the traps throughout the afternoon," he said. "We are very pleased that the animals recovered thus far are in such good condition, and that they show no ill effects from their outdoor adventure."

His predictions proved accurate when two more of the escapees were captured on Monday, leaving just four on the loose.

A view of the cages in the research facility where forty-three rhesus macaque monkeys escaped from in Yemassee, South Carolina, on Nov. 8, 2024. Anadolu via Getty Images

"Efforts to safely capture the remaining primates will continue throughout the evening and as long as necessary," a spokesperson for the Yemassee Police Department said.

A team of veterinarians, which have been brought in to conduct wellness exams, have also said that all the recovered primates are in good health.

"All monkeys recovered previously continue to be in excellent health, still feasting on peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, as well as monkey biscuits," Westergaard said.

Yemasee officials said that "a significant number" of the escaped primates were located in a facility near where the rescued animal was found and were "jumping back and forth over the facility's fence."

"Alpha Genesis management and staff are on-site, actively feeding and monitoring the animals, and they will continue these efforts throughout the weekend," the town's officials said in a statement.

"The primates continue to interact with their companions inside the facility, which is a positive sign," they added.

The creatures escaped when a new employee at the Alpha Genesis center left the door to their enclosure open, Yemassee Town Administrator Matthew Garnes said during a briefing last Thursday with town officials.

A view from outside of the research facility where forty-three rhesus macaque monkeys escaped from in Yemassee, South Carolina, on Nov. 8, 2024. Anadolu via Getty Images

The primates are all very young females weighing 6 to 7 pounds each who have never been tested, according to police. There is no public health threat, police said.

Recovery efforts will continue until all the monkeys are recovered, police said, and requested the public call 911 if they spot any of the remaining animals.

"We thank the public for their cooperation in avoiding the area and kindly ask that drones not be used in the vicinity," police said.

ABC News' Bill Hutchinson contributed to this report.