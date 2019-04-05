The estranged husband of a New York City teacher who went missing last week and is feared to be dead has been charged with murder, the New York Police Department announced Friday.

Jeanine Cammarata, a mother of three children and a substitute public school teacher in the city's borough of Staten Island, went missing on Saturday. Cammarata, who also works at a Dollar Tree, didn't show up for work Monday.

Now her husband, Michael Cammarata, has been charged with second-degree murder, NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea tweeted Friday. Another suspect, Ayisha Egea, has also been charged with murder in the apparent death of Jeanine Cammarata.

(WABC) New York Police Department detectives searched the apartment of missing teacher Jeanine Cammarata in New Brighton, Staten Island, on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

"The investigation into the disappearance of Jeanine Cammarata is now officially a murder investigation," Shea tweeted. "Working closely with @StatenIslandDA, we have arrested Michael Cammarata & Ayisha Egea, both charged with Murder 2° #jeaninecammarata."

UPDATE: The investigation into the disappearance of Jeanine Cammarata is now officially a murder investigation. Working closely with @StatenIslandDA, we have arrested Michael Cammarata & Ayisha Egea, both charged with Murder 2° #jeaninecammarata pic.twitter.com/mLSd72wmhU — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) April 5, 2019

The suspects, who live in the same home in Queens, were also charged with concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence, according to the NYPD. Their relationship was not immediately clear.

A body "charred and unidentifiable" was discovered Thursday morning at a storage facility on Staten Island during the search for the teacher, police said. The New York City medical examiner performed an autopsy on the body, but as of Friday afternoon, no formal identification had been made.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.