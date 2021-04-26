Evacuations ordered as wildfire spreads in Arizona

The blaze has burned 1,000 acres since it was reported Sunday afternoon.

A wildfire in Arizona dubbed the Flag Fire has burned 1,000 acres since it was reported Sunday afternoon.

The blaze started between the Flag Mine and Wild Cow Campground in the Hualapai Mountains, which is about 11 miles south/southeast of Kingman.

Evacuations have been ordered for about 200 homes, said Anita Mortensen, spokeswoman for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

It also prompted the closure of the Hualapai Mountain Resort and Hualapai Mountain Park, she said.

A helicopter crew will do a reconnaissance over the fire area Monday to get a better sense of the impact, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.