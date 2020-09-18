Exhausted firefighters sing 'Take Me Out to the Fire Line' after 14 hours of fighting back flames After months of fires, it may have felt like the seventh-inning stretch.

In a moment of camaraderie after a grueling 14-hour shift on the frontlines of Oregon, the exhausted Grizzly Firefighters crew sang “Take Me Out to the Fire Line,” their version of Major League Baseball’s official anthem, “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.”

“Take me out to the fire, take me out to the line, bring me some sawers and hazel hoes, I don’t care if I ever get home,” sang the firefighting crew.

The 20 firefighters have been together for nearly 60 days since the crew began fighting the fires in California. It has now joined more than 1,000 other firefighters fighting the Lionshead Fire in Oregon, which was only approximately 10% contained on Friday, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The fire crew’s boss, Theodore Hiner, told ABC News affiliate KATU that it was a moment of fun during dark times.

“They said, ‘Hey boss, we want you to hear something,’ and I said, ‘Oh, this is too good,’’’ said Hiner, who recorded the moment on his cellphone and later posted it to Facebook. “I was like, ‘Alright, do it one more time boys, because this is the most fun thing I’ve heard in a minute.’”

The video has since gone viral and garnered over 8,000 likes on Facebook. Hiner said in the caption, “Exhausted, but still excellent. Busted their butts today. And still make me laugh. My crew. My guys.”