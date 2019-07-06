'Multiple patients' in explosion at Plantation, Florida, shopping center: Officials

Jul 6, 2019, 12:33 PM ET
PHOTO:First responders at the scene of an explosion at The Fountains shopping mall in Plantation, Fla., July 6, 2019.PlayWLPG
Police and fire crews are responding to an explosion with "multiple patients" at a shopping center in Florida, officials said Saturday.

The blast was reported at The Fountains shopping center in Plantation, just outside of Fort Lauderdale, according to the Plantation Police Department.

PHOTO: First responders at the scene of an explosion at The Fountains shopping mall in Plantation, Fla., July 6, 2019. WLPG
First responders at the scene of an explosion at The Fountains shopping mall in Plantation, Fla., July 6, 2019.
Video showed windows blown out of an LA Fitness while a building next door appeared completely destroyed, with debris strewn in all directions.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.