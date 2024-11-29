There were over 232,000 flights nationwide between Nov. 24 and 28, the FAA said.

FAA reports record numbers for Thanksgiving travel so far

The Federal Aviation Administration is reporting a record number of flights for Thanksgiving this year.

There were over 232,000 flights across the U.S. between Nov. 24 and 28, the FAA said, setting a Thanksgiving record.

On Tuesday, more than 52,000 flights carried passengers across the U.S, the agency said.

International passengers line up to check-in to travel at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, Nov. 27, 2024. Damian Dovarganes/AP

Despite the high volume, cancellations were limited to just 0.3%, and delays affected only 1.2% of flights -- both record lows.

The FAA said they expect record-breaking flight volumes to continue through Monday.

-ABC News' Ayesha Ali contributed to this report.