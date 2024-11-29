FAA reports record numbers for Thanksgiving travel so far
There were over 232,000 flights nationwide between Nov. 24 and 28, the FAA said.
The Federal Aviation Administration is reporting a record number of flights for Thanksgiving this year.
There were over 232,000 flights across the U.S. between Nov. 24 and 28, the FAA said, setting a Thanksgiving record.
On Tuesday, more than 52,000 flights carried passengers across the U.S, the agency said.
Despite the high volume, cancellations were limited to just 0.3%, and delays affected only 1.2% of flights -- both record lows.
The FAA said they expect record-breaking flight volumes to continue through Monday.
