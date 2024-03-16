Suspect at large after 3 killed in Philadelphia suburb in apparently targeted shootings: Police

An "extremely dangerous" suspect is at large after three people were killed in apparently targeted shootings in a Philadelphia suburb on Saturday, police said.

Police in Falls Township, Pennsylvania, issued a shelter-in-place warning amid the search for the suspect, who they said is believed to be armed with an assault rifle.

The suspect -- identified as 26-year-old Andre Gordon -- was last seen driving a 2016 dark gray Honda CRV that he allegedly stole at gunpoint following the shootings, Falls Township police said.

The Falls Township Police Department released this photo of Andre Gordon. Falls Township Police Department

The shootings occurred at two locations in Levittown, a community within Falls Township, police said.

Falls Township officers were dispatched to a residence on Viewpoint Lane at approximately 8:52 a.m. local time, where two people had been fatally shot, police said. A third person was shot and killed at a location on Edgewood Lane at approximately 9:01 a.m., police said.

It is believed that Gordon knew all three victims, police said.

A police car is parked on Viewpoint Lane at the scene of a shooting in Falls Township, PA, on March 16, 2024. JD Mullane via USA Today Network

Gordon allegedly committed the carjacking at approximately 9:13 a.m. in the parking lot of a Dollar General in Morrisville, police said. The operator of the vehicle was unharmed.

The Honda CRV has Pennsylvania registration KFR 153 and a "Namaste" sticker in white lettering on the right side of the rear bumper, police said while releasing photos of the vehicle.

Police said Andre Gordon was last seen driving a 2016 dark gray Honda CRV with Pennsylvania registration KFR 1534, seen in a photo released by the Falls Township Police Department. Falls Township Police Department

Police described Gordon as approximately 6'1" with a thin build and last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt. Police believe he may be in possession of an assault rifle used in the shootings and additional weapons.

The suspect is believed to be unhoused and has ties to the Trenton, New Jersey, area, police said.

Police in Middletown Township, about 60 miles northeast of Falls Township, have advised residents there to shelter in place following the shootings amid the search for the suspect.

The Bucks County St. Patrick's Day parade scheduled for Saturday morning has been canceled due to police activity, according to Pennsylvania State Sen. Steve Santarsiero.

Anyone with information regarding Gordon is asked to contact 911 or 215-328-8501.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.