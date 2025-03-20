Family of Boeing whistleblower files wrongful death lawsuit

The exterior of the Boeing Company headquarters is seen on March 25, 2024 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The exterior of the Boeing Company headquarters is seen on March 25, 2024 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The family of a former Boeing employee who took his own life last year after raising numerous concerns about the company's production standards is now suing the aerospace giant, alleging John Barnett was subjected to "harassment, abuse and intimidation" by the company.

The wrongful death lawsuit was filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in South Carolina.

Barnett, a former Boeing quality manager, died March 9, 2024, of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a vehicle parked at a Holiday Inn in Charleston. His death was ruled a suicide by the Charleston County Coroner's office.

At the time of his death, Barnett was actively engaged in a whistleblower complaint against the company.

The lawsuit filed by Barnett's family alleges Boeing "intended to discourage, discredit, and humiliate him until he would either give up or be discredited," after he raised quality control concerns at the company.

The complaint also alleges that Barnett suffered from "PTSD, depression, and anxiety" as a result of the harassment and maltreatment by Boeing, which the lawsuit says led to his untimely death.

The family is filing claims for wrongful death, abuse of process and retaliation. They are seeking damages for pecuniary loss, mental suffering and grief, as well as punitive damages and funeral and burial expenses, per the lawsuit. The plaintiffs have requested a jury trial.

In a statement to ABC, Boeing said, "We are saddened by John Barnett's death and extend our condolences to his family."

Barnett, who worked for Boeing for 32 years, initially filed his whistleblower complaint shortly after his retirement from the company in 2017. He came forward publicly in 2019 when he and other former Boeing employees took part in interviews with The New York Times. Barnett and others accused Boeing of prioritizing profits over safety.

Boeing denied all of Barnett's allegations -- including claims the company put profits over safety.

"Safety issues are immediately investigated, and changes are made wherever necessary," said a Boeing spokesperson at the time of his lawsuit.

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org.

ABC News' Jack Moore contributed to this report.