Family to gather Thursday for Amir Locke's funeral, Rev. Sharpton to deliver eulogy

Grieving family and friends will gather Thursday at the funeral of Amir Locke, a 22-year-old who was shot and killed by Minneapolis police officers executing a "no-knock" search warrant.

Locke, who was fatally shot on Feb. 2, was not named in the no-knock warrant.

Body camera video showed officers executing the warrant and finding Locke, who had been sleeping under a blanket on the couch and holding a gun. Locke was seen holding a gun as he sat up; he was shot less than 10 seconds after officers entered the room, still covered in the blanket.

"My son Amir was a law-abiding citizen who did not have a criminal history," his father, Andre Locke, said at a news conference. "My son Amir was loved by many of us, by our family and many people, everyone that he came in touch with. My son Amir did what was right. He did all the things that he was supposed to do."

The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy and officiate the funeral, which will begin at 11 a.m. local time at Shiloh Temple International Ministries in Minneapolis.

ABC News' Adia Robinson and Kendall Ross contributed to this report.