A family of five from Michigan was killed in a head-on crash by a driver going the wrong way on the interstate near Lexington, Kentucky, police said.

The accident occurred on Interstate 75 near the 107-mile marker, Lexington Police said in a statement.

A preliminary investigation determined that a pickup truck, which was traveling the wrong direction in the northbound lanes, struck the SUV carrying the family head-on, causing the SUV to catch fire, according to police.

The driver of the pickup, a 41-year-old from Georgetown, Kentucky, was killed in the crash along with the family in the SUV, officials said.

Investigators are looking for any witnesses who saw the pickup traveling prior to the collision.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.