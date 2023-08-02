Family pleads for help in search for missing Georgia mother of 4

"Please help me bring Imani home," the mother of the missing woman pleaded.

The mother of a Georgia woman who vanished more than two weeks ago, issued an emotional plea on Wednesday for anyone with knowledge of her daughter's whereabouts to contact police.

Clarine Andujar-White, the mother of the missing woman, Imani Serafina Roberson, said her daughter came to her home for Sunday dinner on July 16 with her children and has not been seen since.

She said her 29-year-old daughter is a married mother of four children, including a 1-month-old infant.

"Imani loves her children. I know she would never leave her children or myself. Please help me reunite these babies with their mother," a tearful Andujar-White said at a joint news conference on Wednesday afternoon with Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett.

Imani Serafina Roberson, a 29-year-old mother of four, who went missing on July 16, 2023, after having dinner at her mother's home in Conyers, Georgia. Rockdale County Sheriff's Office

Levett said investigators have spent more than 400 hours searching for Roberson, who was last seen driving a white Mazda SUV.

He said investigators issued a search warrant on Roberson's home in Conyers, Georgia, on July 19, and gathered evidence that prompted them to search for her in Atlanta and South Fulton County.

"I have assured the family that we are going to find her daughter. We’re going to find out why her daughter is missing and so we’re urging the community to assist us with that," Levett said.

Clarine Andujar-White pleads for help in finding her missing daughter, Imani Serafina Roberson, a mother of four, who went missing on July 16, 2023, in Conyers, Georgia. WSB

Andujar-White described her daughter as 5-foot-2 with a small build, dark brown eyes, a caramel complexion and reddish braided hair. She said her daughter wears glasses and has a tattoo sleeve on her left arm.

Roberson's father, Ronald Acklin, told reporters earlier this week that a vehicle matching his daughter's SUV was found torched on July 27 in a wooded area in south Atlanta, about 24 miles north of Conyers.

Atlanta police said Roberson's car was spotted southwest Atlanta on July 16, the day she went missing.

Acklin shared with reporters security video taken on the day Roberson went missing by a Ring doorbell camera on a home across the street from his daughter's residence that captured what sounded like a gunshot followed by her vehicle pulling out of her driveway and speeding away.

"I believe they have shot and killed Imani," Acklin said.

Levett did not confirm whether the burned out vehicle discovered in Atlanta is Roberson's SUV or if the Ring camera near her home captured the vehicle speeding from the house. He declined to take any questions at Wednesday's news conference, saying, "One of the reasons I won’t take any questions is because there has been information provided to media that we did not want to be provided because of the information that we have already obtained on this case."

Neither Acklin nor Roberson's husband attended Wednesday's news conference.

No suspects have been announced in Roberson's disappearance.

Levett said that on the day Roberson vanished she went to her mother's home for dinner with her four children. He said that after dinner, Roberson and two of her children left to go home and the other two children stayed with Andujar-White.

The Rockdale County, Georgia, Sheriff's Office released a photo of a white Mazda SUV that Imani Serfina Roberson was last seen driving in Conyers, Georgia, when she went missing on July 16, 2023. Rockdale County Sheriff's Office

Andujar-White said her daughter left her home about 5:30 p.m. with two of her younger children and was planning to drive to her residence two streets away.

She said the next day, she called her daughter repeatedly but got no answer. She went to her daughter's residence, but nobody was home, she said.

Andujar-White said she then reported her daughter missing to the sheriff's office.

It’s unclear where the Roberson's children are now, but the family said they are safe, according to ABC affiliate station WSB-TV in Atlanta.

Andujar-White said three of her children have died in the past two decades. She did not say how they perished.

"Over the course of the last 20 years I have lost three children, please help me bring Imani home," Andujar-White said. "Anyone who thinks they may have seen her or the car, please... There is no detail too small. We really need your help."

ABC News' Brittany Gaddy contributed to this report.