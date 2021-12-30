Father allegedly drove 14-year-old son to store to commit murder, police say

A father and his 14-year-old son have been charged with capital murder in the killings of three teenagers at a convenience store on Dec. 26, according to Garland Police Department in Texas. A fourth teenager was injured in the attack.

33-year-old Richard Acosta has been arrested in connection with the incident after turning himself in to GPD. His bond has been set at $1,000,000.

Police are now searching for 14-year-old Abel Elias Acosta, who allegedly shot and killed three teens and injured another.

According to surveillance footage as described by officials, Abel exited his father's pickup truck and opened the door to the convenience store, firing his gun several times and striking the victims. He got back in the truck, which then fled "at a high rate of speed," GPD said in a press release.

Abel is described as a "light-skinned Hispanic male with dark hair, brown eyes, approximately 5' 05" in height and weighing around 125 pounds," according to police.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Detectives believe he is evading arrest and officials are asking for the public's assistance.

A motive has yet to be discovered, according to officials.

The three teenagers killed in the attack have been identified by police as14-year-old Xavier Gonzalez, 16-year-old Ivan Noyala and 17-year-old Rafael Garcia. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

"The day after Christmas they've lost their loves ones," said Garland Police Chief Jeff Bryan at a Dec. 27 press conference. "Our community wants to know answers."

The 15-year-old who was injured has not been identified. He remains in stable condition, according to officials.

Anonymous tips can be made to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477.