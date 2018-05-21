A father allegedly sat his family near the front door of a restaurant in North Carolina on Sunday, then promptly left, got in his car and plowed full speed into them on purpose, according to police and eyewitnesses. Two people were killed in the crash, police said.

Roger Self, 62, has been charged with two counts of murder over the alleged incident in which his daughter, Katelyn, and another person sitting at the table were killed, the Gaston County Sheriff's Office said.

Katelyn Self was a deputy with the Gaston County Sheriff's Office. She was off-duty at the time of the crash.

WSOC

Charlotte ABC affiliate WSOC identified the other person killed in the crash as Roger Self's daughter-in-law, Amanda Self.

Several other people, including those not related to the family at neighboring tables, were injured, according to police.

None of the other injuries are considered life-threatening, police said.

"Tragic, tragic loss of life,” Gaston County Sheriff Alan Cloninger said. “I'm asking people just to keep the family in your prayers, and the sheriff's office, because we're suffering right now."

WSOC

According to Caleb Martin, who was busing tables at the Surf and Turf Lodge restaurant in Bessemer City, the driver plowed through the front of the restaurant at full speed.

"I walked over to my station and I heard a loud boom," Martin told WSOC. "It went straight through. There's a doorway. There is a wall and he drove in another room."

Katelyn Self, 26, was employed by the sheriff's office for four years and started out as a detention officer working her way up to deputy.

Twitter/@gcountswsoc9

The family's pastor, Austin Rammell, told WSOC that Roger had been dealing with mental health problems recently and "this was not a conscious act by their father and they know that."

Rammell said he was set to officiate Katelyn's wedding to her fiance in September.

Police said a Gaston County police officer and a Gastonia police officer were also injured in the crash. Their conditions are unknown.

Roger Self is being held in Gaston County Jail without bond. He is expected to appear in court on Monday.

ABC News' Brendan Rand contributed to this report.