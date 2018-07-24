Federal agents on Tuesday arrested NXIVM co-founder Nancy Salzman, her daughter Lauren Salzman and longtime bookkeeper Kathy Russell.

Clare Bronfman, the longtime operations director for NXIVM, a secretive self-help group, and an heiress to the Seagram's liquor empire, was also arrested and will appear in federal court in Brooklyn Federal Court.

Russell and the Salzmans will appear in federal court in Albany, New York.

Bronfman, Russell, Lauren Salzman and Nancy Salzman were arrested on a superseding indictment charging them with racketeering conspiracy. The superseding indictment also charges Allison Mack and Keith Raniere with racketeering conspiracy.