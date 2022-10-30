Fire breaks out at underground homeless encampment in NYC neighborhood: Fire official

Two people were hospitalized and three firefighters suffered minor injuries

An underground homeless encampment in New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood prompted evacuations Saturday evening, fire officials said.

The fire occurred below The Travel Inn Hotel and 25 feet above the tracks of Amtrak’s Empire Line, the FDNY told ABC News.

The hotel doubled as a homeless shelter at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to ABC News New York station WABC.

FDNY firefighters respond to a fire where at least 100 people were evacuated after an underground Hell's Kitchen homeless encampment caught fire, Oct. 29, 2022, in New York City. FDNY

The FDNY could not provide an exact number of how many people were evacuated from the fire.

An investigation is ongoing by FDNY fire marshals.