Firefighters battling large brush fire in Brooklyn's Prospect Park

The city is under a red flag warning due to "critical fire weather conditions."

Firefighters are working to contain a large brush fire in Brooklyn's Prospect Park, the New York City Fire Department said in a statement.

It's currently a two-alarm fire, according to fire officials.

Drone technology was being utilized to identify hot spots and specialized brush fire units, the FDNY said on X.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for New York City on Thursday, through Friday evening due to "critical fire weather conditions are expected due to strong winds and dry conditions."

Multiple wildfires were reported Friday in neighboring New Jersey amid windy, dry conditions.

