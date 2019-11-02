Firefighters make progress battling Maria Fire, other wildfires in California

Nov 2, 2019, 2:43 PM ET
PHOTO: Cal Fire firefighters look on as a plane drops fire retardant on the Maria Fire in Santa Paula, California, U.S. November 1, 2019.PlayDaniel Dreifuss/Reuters
Firefighters in Southern California made "good progress" overnight as they fought the Maria Fire that erupted two days ago and spread quickly, officials said Saturday.

The fire was 20% contained as of Saturday morning, a positive development from its 0% containment late Friday afternoon, the Ventura County Fire Department said.

PHOTO: Cal Fire firefighters look on as a plane drops fire retardant on the Maria Fire in Santa Paula, California, U.S. November 1, 2019. Daniel Dreifuss/Reuters
Evacuation orders had been lifted for multiple streets in the Saticoy Country Club neighborhood, while residents on certain streets in the South Mountain area and Santa Paula area remained under evacuation, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

Around 8,000 residents had been forced to evacuate the day before.

PHOTO: Firefighters douse flames in a tree at South Mountain Road during the Maria Fire, in Santa Paula, Ventura County, California on November 01, 2019. Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images
Firefighters douse flames in a tree at South Mountain Road during the Maria Fire, in Santa Paula, Ventura County, California on November 01, 2019.

Despite the progress, the blaze continued to move through Ventura County and grew to 9,412 acres from 8,700, according to the fire department.

Firefighters are still battling Maria, which broke out Thursday around 6 p.m.

PHOTO: The Maria Fire moves down a hill in Santa Paula, California, U.S. November 1, 2019. Daniel Dreifuss/Reuters
PHOTO: Firefighters run to battle flames from the Maria Fire next to a oil tank at South Mountain Road, in Santa Paula, Ventura County, in California on Nov. 01, 2019. Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images
It came amid a week of severe weather, including the historic Santa Ana wind event that threatened to make already-damaging wildfires across the state more unmanageable.

PHOTO: Firefighters sprays water on a back fire while battling the spread of the Maria Fire as it moves quickly towards Santa Paula, Calif., on Nov. 1, 2019. Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Polaris
The Kincade Fire in Northern California's Sonoma County reached 77,758 acres. It was 72% contained as of Saturday morning, while the Hillside Fire in the southern part of the state, in San Bernardino County, spread almost 500 acres and was 95% contained, according to Cal Fire.

The remaining Red Flag Warnings are set to expire at 6 p.m. local time Saturday.

ABC News' Emily Shapiro and Daniel Peck contributed to this report.