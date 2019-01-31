Firefighters struggle to battle blazes in brutally cold temperatures from New Jersey to Indiana

Jan 31, 2019, 11:09 AM ET
PHOTO: A St. Paul firefighter works at the scene of a house fire during a arctic deep freeze, Jan. 30, 2019, in St. Paul, Minn.PlayDavid Joles/Star Tribune via AP
WATCH Firefighters struggle to battle fires in sub-zero temps

Firefighters from New Jersey and New York to Indiana are pushing through the brutally cold temperatures to do their jobs.

Interested in Weather?

Add Weather as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Weather news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Weather
Add Interest

PHOTO: Ice forms on tree branches as New York firefighters battle a blaze in a commercial building in the Bedford Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, Jan. 31, 2019, in N.Y.Mark Lennihan/AP
Ice forms on tree branches as New York firefighters battle a blaze in a commercial building in the Bedford Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, Jan. 31, 2019, in N.Y.

PHOTO: More than a dozen fire companies work at the scene of a fire at Lindys Paving warehouse, Jan. 31, 2019, in Big Beaver Township, Pa.Andrew Rush/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP
More than a dozen fire companies work at the scene of a fire at Lindy's Paving warehouse, Jan. 31, 2019, in Big Beaver Township, Pa.

In New Jersey, a monstrous fire broke out Wednesday night at a paper mill in Elmwood Park. The fire was so massive people that people flying into Newark International Airport could see it.

(MORE: 55-year-old man found dead, 'frozen' near snow shovel in Wisconsin garage: Officials)

More than 150 firefighters descended on the scene. The temperature hovered near 4 degrees, with a wind chill of negative 12.

The fire was under control early Thursday morning, officials said. No one was injured, officials added.

PHOTO: Firefighters battle a four alarm fire at the Marcal paper factory in Elmwood Park, N.J., Jan. 30, 2019.Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com via USA Today Network
Firefighters battle a four alarm fire at the Marcal paper factory in Elmwood Park, N.J., Jan. 30, 2019.

(MORE: 7 stranded on ice rescued amid biting, sub-zero Wisconsin temperatures)

In New York City, where temperatures plunged to 2 degrees, the coldest of the year, a 5-alarm fire in Brooklyn posed "challenging conditions for our firefighters," the New York City Fire Department tweeted. No injuries were reported.

PHOTO: New York firefighters battle a blaze in a commercial building in the Bedford Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, Jan. 31, 2019 in N.Y.Mark Lennihan/AP
New York firefighters battle a blaze in a commercial building in the Bedford Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, Jan. 31, 2019 in N.Y.

(MORE: How to stay safe in the cold as frigid temperatures hit)

In the Philadelphia area, where the temperature was 5 degrees, firefighters had to use a blow torch to thaw out frozen fire hydrants.

(MORE: Homeless among most vulnerable as brutal cold takes over)

Firefighters also struggled in the Midwest.

PHOTO: St. Paul firefighters at the scene of a house fire during a arctic deep freeze, Jan. 30, 2019, in St. Paul, Minn.David Joles/Star Tribune via AP
St. Paul firefighters at the scene of a house fire during a arctic deep freeze, Jan. 30, 2019, in St. Paul, Minn.

In Cameron, Wisconsin, where the wind chill fell to minus 52 Wednesday, fire chief Mitch Hansen looked more like an ice sculpture after fighting a fire.

PHOTO: Fire Chief Mitch Hansen in Cameron, Wis., on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, after battling a house fire in minus 50 wind chills. The overspray from the hoses was hitting firefighters as ice pellets.Cameron Fire Assistant Chief Bilbo Gifford
Fire Chief Mitch Hansen in Cameron, Wis., on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, after battling a house fire in minus 50 wind chills. The overspray from the hoses was hitting firefighters as ice pellets.

And in Plainfield, Indiana, frozen crews fought an unrelenting blaze at a trash facility, leaving fire equipment coated with ice.

"The weather and large amount of trash is making this a daunting task," the Plainfield Fire Territory said on Facebook.

Comments