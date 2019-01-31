Firefighters from New Jersey and New York to Indiana are pushing through the brutally cold temperatures to do their jobs.

Mark Lennihan/AP

Andrew Rush/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP

In New Jersey, a monstrous fire broke out Wednesday night at a paper mill in Elmwood Park. The fire was so massive people that people flying into Newark International Airport could see it.

More than 150 firefighters descended on the scene. The temperature hovered near 4 degrees, with a wind chill of negative 12.

The fire was under control early Thursday morning, officials said. No one was injured, officials added.

Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com via USA Today Network

Wow, temp was 7° with high winds, passed #Paterson #NJ on #route80 and a massive fire at #Marcal paper factory, temp on car dashboard rose to 59°. Massive fire! ?????? pic.twitter.com/s5w8Ppl5WP — Ed (@eddiespike) January 31, 2019

In New York City, where temperatures plunged to 2 degrees, the coldest of the year, a 5-alarm fire in Brooklyn posed "challenging conditions for our firefighters," the New York City Fire Department tweeted. No injuries were reported.

Mark Lennihan/AP

#FDNY members continue to operate on scene of a 5-alarm fire, 376 Vernon Ave. #Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/tZva7Rk1qM — FDNY (@FDNY) January 31, 2019

These were very challenging conditions for our Firefighters, however we are well-prepared for these conditions. Other than it being physically debilitating for our units, we have no operational difficulties -#FDNY Acting COD Sudnik on scene of 5-alarm fire, 376 Vernon Ave BK pic.twitter.com/Os0FMkkZ7b — FDNY (@FDNY) January 31, 2019

#FDNY members remain on scene of a 5-alarm fire, 376 Vernon Ave #Brooklyn. There are currently no injuries reported. (photos from earlier in operation) pic.twitter.com/5R6E3E7orZ — FDNY (@FDNY) January 31, 2019

In the Philadelphia area, where the temperature was 5 degrees, firefighters had to use a blow torch to thaw out frozen fire hydrants.

It’s THAT cold: Firefighters had to use a blow torch to thaw out 4 frozen fire hydrants. @6abc pic.twitter.com/CLeKZXpt7K — Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) January 31, 2019

Firefighters also struggled in the Midwest.

David Joles/Star Tribune via AP

Fighting record cold and not backing down! pic.twitter.com/kqTLiqaizc — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) January 31, 2019

In Cameron, Wisconsin, where the wind chill fell to minus 52 Wednesday, fire chief Mitch Hansen looked more like an ice sculpture after fighting a fire.

Cameron Fire Assistant Chief Bilbo Gifford

And in Plainfield, Indiana, frozen crews fought an unrelenting blaze at a trash facility, leaving fire equipment coated with ice.

"The weather and large amount of trash is making this a daunting task," the Plainfield Fire Territory said on Facebook.