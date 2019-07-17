Flooding lingers in central US as heat wave threatens East Coast

Slow-moving remnants of Barry delivered 16 inches of rain in southwestern Arkansas on Tuesday, breaking the state's record for the most precipitation from a tropical system.

What's left of Barry now is forecast to combine with a frontal system, producing more severe storms, rainfall and potential flooding.

Flash flood alerts were issued Wednesday morning in seven states from Minnesota to New Jersey. Some areas could see more than 4 inches.

ABC News

The frontal system and tropical moisture from Barry also could ignite multiple severe storms in the Plains and Upper Midwest later in the day.

Damaging winds, large hail and a slight tornado chance likely are the biggest threats in the region.

ABC News

From Nebraska to New Jersey, two dozen states are under heat alerts on Wednesday morning, with the heat index in some sections probably topping 110.

ABC News

The massive heat wave should continue into the weekend, from Kansas City to Chicago and all the way into New York City.