Flooding lingers in central US as heat wave threatens East Coast

Jul 17, 2019, 5:30 AM ET
Water recedes from around fish camps that make up the village following Hurricane Barry, July 14, 2019, in Wilkerson Bayou, La.
Slow-moving remnants of Barry delivered 16 inches of rain in southwestern Arkansas on Tuesday, breaking the state's record for the most precipitation from a tropical system.

What's left of Barry now is forecast to combine with a frontal system, producing more severe storms, rainfall and potential flooding.

Flash flood alerts were issued Wednesday morning in seven states from Minnesota to New Jersey. Some areas could see more than 4 inches.

Flood alerts were issued Wednesday morning.

The frontal system and tropical moisture from Barry also could ignite multiple severe storms in the Plains and Upper Midwest later in the day.

Damaging winds, large hail and a slight tornado chance likely are the biggest threats in the region.

Severe storms are forecast for the Upper Midwest on Wednesday.

From Nebraska to New Jersey, two dozen states are under heat alerts on Wednesday morning, with the heat index in some sections probably topping 110.

Heat warnings and advisories are likely on Thursday.

The massive heat wave should continue into the weekend, from Kansas City to Chicago and all the way into New York City.

Triple-digit highs are expected near the end of the week.