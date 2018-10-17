More flooding likely in Texas as record rains continue to fall

Oct 17, 2018, 7:04 AM ET
PHOTO: The Llano River flows between to sides of Ranch Road 2900 after the bridge was washed out due to flooding Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Kingsland, Texas.PlayAP
WATCH Near-record floods in Texas trigger evacuations, rescues

A weather pattern stalled over Texas has produced the worst flash flooding since 1935 in Llano County in the central part of the state. The area got as much as 13.24 inches of rain in just the past two days.

Interested in Weather?

Add Weather as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Weather news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Weather
Add Interest

The Llano River rose from about 10 feet to nearly 40 feet in less than 24 hours.

Also, Dallas broke the record for the wettest autumn on record -- just halfway into the season. The city has received almost 2 feet of rain so far this fall.

More rain is on the way for Texas on Wednesday and Thursday as flood watches and warnings remain in place for a large part of Texas.

PHOTO: More flood watches and warnings are in place for Texas on Wednesday.ABC News
More flood watches and warnings are in place for Texas on Wednesday.

Some areas could see an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain in the next several days.

PHOTO: Some areas in central Texas could see 4 inches of rain through Friday.ABC News
Some areas in central Texas could see 4 inches of rain through Friday.

Cold weather moves in

The coldest air of this fall season so far will move into the Northeast on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Widespread frost and freeze are expected along the I-95 corridor and 13 states from Missouri to Massachusetts are under alerts for one of the two.

PHOTO: The coldest weather of the season is expected on Thursday morning in the Midwest and Northeast.ABC News
The coldest weather of the season is expected on Thursday morning in the Midwest and Northeast.

As the cold air moves in, a combination of chilly temperatures and gusty winds from 20 to 40 mph will bring the wind chills down into the 10s and 20s for some areas.

Another, even colder, blast is forecast for this weekend into early next week.

Comments