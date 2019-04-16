A Florida man was arrested after being filmed wrestling with a fake alligator in a mall.

Gianny Sosa-Hernandez was charged with criminal mischief after damaging the display alligator at The Falls Shopping Center in Miami-Dade County, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

In the video, Sosa-Hernandez, 18, is seen removing his sweatshirt and running to the side of the display. He then jumps over the barrier, throwing the fake alligator off a rock and into the display's pond. Sosa-Hernandez picks up the alligator before performing a wrestling move on it that police identified as an R.K.O, a move popularized by WWE wrestler Randy Orton. He then pretends to pin the gator.

(Police Handout via WPLG) Miami-Dade Police arrested Gianny Sosa-Hernandez, 18, after a video was posted to social media showing him wrestling a fake alligator at a shopping mall.

Police said the manager of the mall confirmed that the alligator, which was valued at $3,690, was damaged from the March 30 incident. A witness identified Sosa-Hernandez after watching the video and Sosa-Hernandez confessed to the incident and apologized after he was arrested, according to police.

It was unclear if Sosa-Hernandez had a lawyer.

Police said Sosa-Hernandez was taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County.

(Police Handout via WPLG) Miami-Dade Police arrested Gianny Sosa-Hernandez, 18, on April 15, 2019, after a video was posted to social media showing him wrestling a fake alligator at a shopping mall.

Sosa-Hernandez was involved in a separate incident a week earlier where he allegedly performed a wrestling move on his high school principal, police told ABC News.

He allegedly performed the same RKO wrestling move on the principal of Miami Southridge Senior High School on April 10 and was charged with battery on a specified official/employee and interference with an educational institution, according to an arrest report from the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department. ABC affiliate WPLG reported that he appeared in court and was released without bond in that incident.