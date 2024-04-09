Florida woman sentenced to a month in prison for theft of Ashley Biden's diary

The Florida woman who stole a diary belonging to President Joe Biden's daughter and sold it to Project Veritas was sentenced Tuesday to one month in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Judge Laura Taylor Swain imposed the sentence two months after the original sentencing date that Aimee Harris missed because she said she was ill.

The sentence is harsher than what prosecutors had sought, although they did accuse her of undermining the political process.

Aimee Harris, left, walks out of Manhattan federal court, April 9, 2024, in New York. The Florida mother has been sentenced to a month in prison and three months of home confinement for stealing and selling President Joe Biden's daughter's diary four years ago. Larry Neumeister/AP

"She wrongfully exploited her physical access to the intimate belongings of someone whom she did not know personally, but knew as a public figure who whose property would fetch a handsome price tag," prosecutors said in a sentencing memorandum. "Stealing personal belongings of a candidate's family member, and selling them to an organization to exploit them for political gain, was wrong and illegal no matter the political agenda."

Ashley Biden had been living at a friend's house in Delray Beach, Florida in 2020, but left a number of personal belongings behind when she moved out in June of that year, prosecutors said. The owner of the home allowed her to keep the items at the house.

Ashley Biden speaks onstage during the Human Rights Campaign's 2024 Los Angeles Dinner, March 23, 2024, in Los Angeles. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

According to federal prosecutors, Harris moved into the room when Biden left, discovered the items and conspired with another defendant, Robert Kurlander, to sell them. At first, they offered the materials to the Trump campaign, which declined. Then they decided to sell the items to far-right activist group Project Veritas.

Harris and Kurlander pleaded guilty in August 2022 to a conspiracy charge, admitting they received $20,000 that was paid by Project Veritas.